Fog will develop during the early morning hours, clearing as the sun comes up. Tonight lows reach the 60s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be another similar day but slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
KQ2 Forecast: Seasonable weather continues on Wednesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.