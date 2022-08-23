 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Seasonable weather continues on Wednesday

Fog will develop during the early morning hours, clearing as the sun comes up. Tonight lows reach the 60s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be another similar day but slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

