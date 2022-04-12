KQ2 Forecast: Showers and T-storms continue

The chance for strong to severe storms returns to the area tonight A cold front will eventually move through Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week. Sunny and dry weather looks to return Thursday and friday.
The weekend looks to remain on the cooler side with highs in the 50s. The weekend looks to bring a few chances for a few isolated showers., lightly beginning around 9 pm. Damaging hail and damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat, but a tornado or two can not be ruled out. Storms will move out of the area to the east through the morning tomorrow. Skies will clear throughout the rest of the day as winds remain breezy out of the northwest.