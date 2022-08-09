Tonight lows will drop into the 50s with mostly clear skies. Things will be warmer tomorrow yet closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 80s with sunny skies. Dry, calm weather continues through the week, gradually warming up as we head towards the weekend.
KQ2 Forecast: Slow warmup on Wednesday
