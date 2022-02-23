Cold temperatures will stick around on Thursday as the chance for light snow moves into the area. The snow for our area looks to be light with most areas picking up a dusting to possibly one inch in the highest areas. Temperatures will slowly start to warm again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 30s and 40s.
KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances on Thursday
