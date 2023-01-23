 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances on Tuesday

Snow chances on Tuesday

Quiet weather is expected today, but our next storm system bringing

potential for snow accumulations will arrive Tuesday night.

Cooler temperatures will settle in for the later half of the

week.

