KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances on Tuesday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&