KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances on Tuesday

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

  • 0

Snow chances on Tuesday

Light accumulating snow expected this evening and overnight.

Below normal temperatures continue through the next week. Temperatures will slowly

start to warm up into the 40's by the end of the week.

