KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances this weekend

Snow chances this weekend

Overnight snow chances start to pick up slightly with lows in the upper 20s and gradually increasing clouds. Snow chances and wintery mix return for Saturday although little accumulation is expected with chances for some ice accumulation. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Mostly dry through late next week, with above normal temperatures.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

