Overnight snow chances start to pick up slightly with lows in the upper 20s and gradually increasing clouds. Snow chances and wintery mix return for Saturday although little accumulation is expected with chances for some ice accumulation. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Mostly dry through late next week, with above normal temperatures.
KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances this weekend
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
