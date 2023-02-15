A cold front will work its way into the area tonight dropping lows into the 20s and quite a bit of snow along with it. Total accumulations look to be about 2-4 inches in the St. Joseph area with totals upwards of 6 inches farther northwest of the viewing area.
KQ2 Forecast: Snow on Thursday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
