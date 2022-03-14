 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Spring weather continues on Tuesday

Temperatures will continue to warm up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s as sunny and dry weather continues.  A few isolated showers will be possible Thursday afternoon with rain showers increasing overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures look to stay in the 60s and 70s this weekend.

