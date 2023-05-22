KQ2 Forecast: Staying dry on Tuesday

Dry and pleasant conditions expected the next few days with sunny
skies and highs near 80. Minor rain chances enter the forecast on
Wednesday, but impactful weather remains unlikely. Dry weather
returns to the area by Thursday.
