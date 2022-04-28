 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Storms possible on Friday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue on Friday, mainly for the second half of the day.  Thunderstorms will continue late Friday into the overnight hours on Saturday.  A few could be on the strong to severe side.  Rain looks to move out of the area by Saturday afternoon with dry conditions in store for the rest of the weekend.

