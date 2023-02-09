Clouds build back into the area this evening and will clear once again overnight as lows reach the teens. That will lead into a cooler day to end the week with sunny skies and highs in the 30s for Friday.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cold end to the week
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today