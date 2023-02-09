 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cold end to the week

Sunny and cold end to the week

Clouds build back into the area this evening and will clear once again overnight as lows reach the teens. That will lead into a cooler day to end the week with sunny skies and highs in the 30s for Friday.

