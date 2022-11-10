KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cold Friday

A strong cold front continues to make its way through the region.
Temperatures this morning reached the low 70s in several areas.
However, once the front passes, temperatures quickly dip into the
50s and 40s.
A strong cold front continues to make its way through the region.
Temperatures this morning reached the low 70s in several areas.
However, once the front passes, temperatures quickly dip into the
50s and 40s.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.