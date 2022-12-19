 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust
as high as 45 to 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously
cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and
northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cold Tuesday

  • 0

Sunny and cold Tuesday

A dangerous winter storm system if expected to impact the region

Wednesday night and Thursday. Strong winds, accumulating

snowfall, very cold temperatures, and dangerous wind chills are

expected. Travel will be hazardous late this week.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

