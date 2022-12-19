KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cold Tuesday

A dangerous winter storm system if expected to impact the region
Wednesday night and Thursday. Strong winds, accumulating
snowfall, very cold temperatures, and dangerous wind chills are
expected. Travel will be hazardous late this week.
