Temperatures will only make it into the 30s this afternoon with clouds gradually clearing. Lows tonight will drop into the teens under clear skies. Much colder than normal temperatures will continue through the weekend, with the coldest day of the week being Friday.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cold Wednesday
