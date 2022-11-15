 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cold Wednesday

  • 0

Sunny and cold Wednesday

Temperatures will only make it into the 30s this afternoon with clouds gradually clearing. Lows tonight will drop into the teens under clear skies. Much colder than normal temperatures will continue through the weekend, with the coldest day of the week being Friday.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you