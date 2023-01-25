 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and colder Thursday

  • 0

Sunny and colder Thursday

Tonight lows will will drop into the teens. Sunshine returns for Thursday with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures return to the 40s for Friday and Saturday.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you