Tonight lows will will drop into the teens. Sunshine returns for Thursday with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures return to the 40s for Friday and Saturday.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and colder Thursday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
