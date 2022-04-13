 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATVIE HUMIDTY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, 025, 028, 102, 103,
104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday
afternoon through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, 103, 104, and
105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, and 028.

* WIND...Gusty southwesterly winds. Sustained speeds of 15 to 20
mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cool Thursday

Sunny and dry weather looks to return Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain slightly below average.   The weekend looks to remain on the cooler side with highs in the 50s.  The weekend also looks to bring a few chances for a few isolated rain chances mainly throughout the day Sunday.

