Sunny and dry weather looks to return Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain slightly below average. The weekend looks to remain on the cooler side with highs in the 50s. The weekend also looks to bring a few chances for a few isolated rain chances mainly throughout the day Sunday.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cool Thursday
