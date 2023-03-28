 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cooler Wednesday

Sunny and cool Wednesday

 Overnight lows will drop into the 30s with gradually increasing clouds. Clouds will linger into Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms Midday Friday through the evening. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns at this time.

