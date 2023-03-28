Overnight lows will drop into the 30s with gradually increasing clouds. Clouds will linger into Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms Midday Friday through the evening. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns at this time.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cooler Wednesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
