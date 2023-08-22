 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 120 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 81
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and hot Wednesday

  • 0

Sunny and hot Wednesday

Dangerous heat expected today through at least Thursday. High

temperatures today 95-100, with afternoon heat indices of

110-120.

Overnight lows are only expected to fall to the mid 70s to the

lower 80s, compounding heat stress.

