KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm Friday

Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures warming up to the 30s by Friday morning. Sunshine continues for Friday with highs recovering into the 40s. Much colder weather returns Sunday into next week.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

