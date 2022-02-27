Temperatures really start to warm up as we head into the workweek with highs in the 60s and 70s lasting through the end of the week. Our next chance for precipitation will move into the area late in the week with chances for rain Friday into Saturday.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm start to the week
