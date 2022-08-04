KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm Thursday

Mostly sunny skies this afternoon couple that
with recent rain will make for humid conditions today.
High pressure will continue to build eastward and that will allow highs to rise into the upper 80s to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday,
Mostly sunny skies this afternoon couple that
with recent rain will make for humid conditions today.
High pressure will continue to build eastward and that will allow highs to rise into the upper 80s to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday,
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.