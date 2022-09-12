Tonight things cool down into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow temperatures warm up even more into the upper 80s. Work week looks dry with above average temperatures. Unsettled weather pattern this weekend could lead to a few chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern Missouri.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm Tuesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.