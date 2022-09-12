 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm Tuesday

Tonight things cool down into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow temperatures warm up even more into the upper 80s. Work week looks dry with above average temperatures. Unsettled weather pattern this weekend could lead to a few chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern Missouri.

