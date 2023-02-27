Sunshine will return for the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Clear skies continue overnight with lows reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunny skies on the way for tomorrow with highs in the 50s.Clear skies continue overnight with lows reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunny skies on the way for tomorrow with highs in the 50s.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm Tuesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
