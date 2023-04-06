Overnight lows will cool into the 30s with clear skies. The warmup continues through Friday with highs in the 60s and sunshine. Quiet weather continues for the rest of the week, through the upcoming weekend. Easter weekend looks to be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Friday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
