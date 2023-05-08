Overall clear skies will continue into the afternoon with highs reaching the low 80s. Tonight lows will reach the 50s under clear skies. Tuesday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s as unseasonably warm temperatures continue. Several chances for thunderstorms continue through the rest of the week.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Tuesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
