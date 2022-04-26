 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warmer Wednesday

  • 0

Winds will start to pick up on Wednesday helping temperatures into the 70s.  Rain chances look to increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible.  Rain chances look to linger through the end of the work week into the beginning of the weekend. 

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you