Sunshine is on the way for today with highs reaching the mid 60s. Overall a pleasant start to the work week. Tonight lows will reach the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow looks to be very similar to today with highs in the 60s and sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s by the end of the week with rain chances returning Wednesday night into Thursday.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and windy Tuesday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
