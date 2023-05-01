 Skip to main content
...Strong winds and low relative humidity will result in high
fire danger today...

Gusty northwest winds expected to continue through this afternoon
with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Additionally Relative humidity
is expected to dip to 20-25%. This will lead to high fire weather
conditions. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and windy Tuesday

Sunny and windy Tuesday

Sunshine is on the way for today with highs reaching the mid 60s. Overall a pleasant start to the work week. Tonight lows will reach the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow looks to be very similar to today with highs in the 60s and sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s by the end of the week with rain chances returning Wednesday night into Thursday.

