Temperatures will stay in the 30s through the day with a blustery wind out of the northwest gusting up to 40 mph. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight with gradually clearing skies. Sunny skies for Friday with highs in the 30s and a mild wind.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny end to the week
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
