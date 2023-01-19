 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Sunny end to the week

  • 0

Sunny end to the week

Temperatures will stay in the 30s through the day with a blustery wind out of the northwest gusting up to 40 mph. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight with gradually clearing skies. Sunny skies for Friday with highs in the 30s and a mild wind. 

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you