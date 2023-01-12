This afternoon will be much colder and windy with highs in the 30s and winds out of the northwest gusting up to 35 mph. The cold will continue as we end the week tomorrow with highs in the 30s once again. Another warmup on the way for Saturday with highs in the 50s returning by Sunday.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny end to the work week
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today