KQ2 Forecast: Sunny end to the work week

A cool end to the week

This afternoon will be much colder and windy with highs in the 30s and winds out of the northwest gusting up to 35 mph. The cold will continue as we end the week tomorrow with highs in the 30s once again. Another warmup on the way for Saturday with highs in the 50s returning by Sunday.

