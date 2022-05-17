Some rain may linger during the early morning hours on Wednesday with the rest of the day remaining dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Warmer than normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week with this weekend's forecast looking nice with temperatures in the 60s and clear skies.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny Wednesday forecast
