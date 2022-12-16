Cloudy skies continued today with a strong wind out of the northwest gusting up to 30 mph. Tonight lows will drop into the teens under cloudy skies. Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny weekend forecast
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today