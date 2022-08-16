Slight chances for rain overnight tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dry conditions return by Wednesday, but temperatures will remain below normal though the rest of the week.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine on Wednesday
