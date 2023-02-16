Highs will struggle to make it into the upper 20s with wind chill values remaining in the teens. Clouds will clear tonight with dry weather and above normal temperatures returning for the weekend.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Friday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
