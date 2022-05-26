Tonight the skies will start to clear with lows in the upper 40s, giving way to a clear and sunny day on Friday with highs rebounding into the 70s. Memorial Day weekend is looking to be very nice with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Friday
