Clouds will gradually clear into the afternoon with highs in the 70s and a calm wind out of the northwest. Clear skies heading into tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with highs in the 80s.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Wednesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today