 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Wednesday

  • 0

Sunshine returns on Wednesday

Clouds will gradually clear into the afternoon with highs in the 70s and a calm wind out of the northwest. Clear skies heading into tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you