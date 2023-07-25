KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Wednesday

Increasing clouds today will shade the region in what would
otherwise be a hot day. Better chances of eclipsing heat advisory
criteria tomorrow and Thursday.
Rain showers with the potential of a few thunderstorms possible
today north of I-70.
Increasing clouds today will shade the region in what would
otherwise be a hot day. Better chances of eclipsing heat advisory
criteria tomorrow and Thursday.
Rain showers with the potential of a few thunderstorms possible
today north of I-70.
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.