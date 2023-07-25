 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Wednesday

Sunshine returns on Wednesday

Increasing clouds today will shade the region in what would

otherwise be a hot day. Better chances of eclipsing heat advisory

criteria tomorrow and Thursday.

Rain showers with the potential of a few thunderstorms possible

today north of I-70.

