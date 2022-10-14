 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 037, 038,
039, 040, 043, 044, 045, 046, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104,
AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
CDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103,
104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030,
031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty westerly winds expected Friday afternoon, with
sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent Friday
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine this weekend

  • 0

Sunshine this weekend

Winds will be very strong again today gusting up to 40 mph out of the southwest. This will bring another red flag warning for the area as drought conditions persist. Tonight lows will reach the 30s with a chance for frost across the area Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s through the weekend with sunny skies continuing. 

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you