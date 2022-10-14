Winds will be very strong again today gusting up to 40 mph out of the southwest. This will bring another red flag warning for the area as drought conditions persist. Tonight lows will reach the 30s with a chance for frost across the area Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s through the weekend with sunny skies continuing.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine this weekend
