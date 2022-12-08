Highs reached into the mid 40s Thursday afternoon. Rain chances continue into tonight with lows in the 30s. Cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the low 40s. Several more chances for precipitation Saturday and early next week.
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to end the week
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
