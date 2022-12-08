 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine to end the week

Highs reached into the mid 40s Thursday afternoon. Rain chances continue into tonight with lows in the 30s. Cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the low 40s. Several more chances for precipitation Saturday and early next week.

