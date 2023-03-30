KQ2 Forecast: T-Storm chances for Friday

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon and Evening... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 021, 022, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 039, 045, 102, 103, AND 104... The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, 103, and 104.Fire weather zones 020, 021, 022, 028, 029, 030, 031, 039, and 045. * WIND...winds turn west southwesterly behind a front Friday afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...humidity will rapidly decrease after frontal passage Friday afternoon, with RH values dropping to near 25 TO 30 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&