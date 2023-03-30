A wind advisory is in effect for the area through 10am on Saturday. Warm temperatures continue into tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered thunderstorms possible overnight. Highs will warm up into the mid 70s Friday with strong winds and severe weather potential. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms across portions of Missouri and an Enhanced Risk of severe storms in central and eastern Missouri Friday afternoon.
KQ2 Forecast: T-Storm chances for Friday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.