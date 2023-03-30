KQ2 Forecast: T-Storm chances for Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected
tonight and tomorrow morning. Winds shift to west tomorrow
afternoon and increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon and
Evening...


...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 021,
022, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 039, 045, 102, 103, AND 104...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM
CDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, 103, and 104.Fire
weather zones 020, 021, 022, 028, 029, 030, 031, 039, and 045.

* WIND...winds turn west southwesterly behind a front Friday
afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 55 mph.

* HUMIDITY...humidity will rapidly decrease after frontal passage
Friday afternoon, with RH values dropping to near 25 TO 30
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: T-Storm chances for Friday

  • 0

T-storm chances on Friday

A wind advisory is in effect for the area through 10am on Saturday. Warm temperatures continue into tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered thunderstorms possible overnight. Highs will warm up into the mid 70s Friday with strong winds and severe weather potential. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms across portions of Missouri and an Enhanced Risk of severe storms in central and eastern Missouri Friday afternoon.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you