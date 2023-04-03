Tonight lows will cool into the 40s with cloudy skies and strong winds. Sunshine returns Tuesday with a huge warmup as highs reach the 80s for the first time this year. Chances for severe weather return Tuesday afternoon with strong winds, hail, and tornados possible through the overnight Tuesday.
KQ2 Forecast: T-Storm chances on Tuesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
