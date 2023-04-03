KQ2 Forecast: T-Storm chances on Tuesday

 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Tonight lows will cool into the 40s with cloudy skies and strong winds. Sunshine returns Tuesday with a huge warmup as highs reach the 80s for the first time this year. Chances for severe weather return Tuesday afternoon with strong winds, hail, and tornados possible through the overnight Tuesday.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

