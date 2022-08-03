KQ2 Forecast: T-storm chances on Wednesday

Dangerous heat index values between 100 to 106 are expected for areas along and south of the Missouri River.
A few strong to isolated severe storms will be possible this
afternoon and evening with damaging winds and small hail the main threats.
