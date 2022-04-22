More isolated rain chances continue on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow night a cold front will move through continuing the chance for showers and storms. A few could be on the strong to severe side. Slightly cooler weather looks to return on Sunday into next week with highs back in the 50s and 60s.
KQ2 Forecast: T-storms on Saturday
