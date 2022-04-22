 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High profile vehicles will have diffuculty in crosswind
situations, especially on east to west oriented highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: T-storms on Saturday

More isolated rain chances continue on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s.  Tomorrow night a cold front will move through continuing the chance for showers and storms.  A few could be on the strong to severe side. Slightly cooler weather looks to return on Sunday into next week with highs back in the 50s and 60s.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

