 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: T-storms on Tuesday

  • 0

Tomorrow brings us our next chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, however much of the day time outs will be dry.  Tomorrow will be warm and breezy with high in the upper 70s and gusts up to 36 mph. Tuesday night in Wednesday brings us the chance for strong to severe storms, starting after sunset.  Damaging hail and damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat, but a tornado or two can not be ruled out. Storms will move out of the area to the east through the day Wednesday. 

A cold front will eventually move through Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week.  Sunny and dry weather looks to return Thursday and Friday.  The weekend looks to remain on the cooler side with highs in the 50s.  The weekend looks to bring a few chances for isolated showers.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you