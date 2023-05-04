 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: T-storms possible on Friday

T-storms possible on Friday

A shower or two is possible throughout the afternoon although best chance for rain will tonight through Friday morning. No severe weather is expected with these storms. Above normal temperatures are expected for this weekend with strong storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

