A shower or two is possible throughout the afternoon although best chance for rain will tonight through Friday morning. No severe weather is expected with these storms. Above normal temperatures are expected for this weekend with strong storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening
KQ2 Forecast: T-storms possible on Friday
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
