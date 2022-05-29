Rain chances return on Tuesday along with cooler temperatures coming with the cold front. Warm and windy conditions continue through the remainder of the holiday weekend. Cold front may try to approach northwest Missouri Tuesday morning leading to the potential for thunderstorms. A renewed chance of thunderstorms is expected Tuesday afternoon farther south and east along the front. Cooler conditions follow for the remainder of the week behind the front. Warm and muggy conditions are expected to continue into Sunday night and Memorial Day.
KQ2 Forecast: T-storms possible on Monday
