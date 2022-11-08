Lows tonight will drop into the 50s with cloudy skies. Temperatures warm back up into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday just before temperatures drop into winter-like temperatures continuing into the weekend. Thunderstorm chances return Thursday with the arrival of a cold front.
KQ2 Forecast: T-Storms possible on Thursday
