 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures stay in the 80's on Friday

  • 0

 For tonight lows will be in the 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be similar to today's forecast with clear skies and a high near 88. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon into Sunday with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you