For tonight lows will be in the 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be similar to today's forecast with clear skies and a high near 88. Rain chances return Saturday afternoon into Sunday with temperatures cooling into the 70s.
KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures stay in the 80's on Friday
