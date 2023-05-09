Rain and thunderstorm chances return tonight with a few strong storms possible. Lows will be in the 60s this evening. Rain chances continue into Wednesday with highs in the 80s again. Above average highs will stretch into the weekend with many rounds of thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday through the weekend.
KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms on Wednesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today