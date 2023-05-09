 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms on Wednesday

  • 0

Thunderstorm chances on Wednesday

Rain and thunderstorm chances return tonight with a few strong storms possible. Lows will be in the 60s this evening. Rain chances continue into Wednesday with highs in the 80s again. Above average highs will stretch into the weekend with many rounds of thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday through the weekend.

KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.

Recommended for you