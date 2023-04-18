Tonight lows will drop into the 60s with rain chances returning. Rain chances continue into Wednesday with highs in the 70s and strong winds out of the south. Slight chance for a few strong thunderstorms late tonight across northern parts of the viewing area. Chances for strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Chilly temperatures ahead for the weekend with highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms on Wednesday
KQTV is your Local Weather Authority, providing weather forecasts, school and business closings and severe weather information in Northwest Missouri and the four-state area, including St. Joseph, Maryville, Savannah, Cameron, and Atchison.
Mike Bracciano
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today