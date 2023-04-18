 Skip to main content
KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms on Wednesday

Thunderstorm chances on Wednesday

 Tonight lows will drop into the 60s with rain chances returning. Rain chances continue into Wednesday with highs in the 70s and strong winds out of the south. Slight chance for a few strong thunderstorms late tonight across northern parts of the viewing area. Chances for strong to severe thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Chilly temperatures ahead for the weekend with highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

